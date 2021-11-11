Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases New Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,267 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Camden National Bank raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 1,902 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.0% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 34.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,628 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.4% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

UNH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $465.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $473.00 to $476.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $480.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $472.17.

NYSE UNH opened at $459.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $424.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $414.91. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $320.35 and a twelve month high of $466.00. The company has a market capitalization of $433.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.11. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The firm had revenue of $72.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.98%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total transaction of $1,047,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.72, for a total value of $33,654,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,000 shares of company stock worth $35,743,375 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

