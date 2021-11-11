Redwood Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 28,920 Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 28,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLGN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Silgan by 265.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,091,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,543,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,574,000 after buying an additional 554,605 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Silgan by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,258,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,735,000 after buying an additional 364,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silgan by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,058,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,425,000 after buying an additional 221,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Silgan by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 918,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,595,000 after buying an additional 198,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.95% of the company’s stock.

SLGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Silgan from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Silgan from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist started coverage on Silgan in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Silgan from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Silgan from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Silgan has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.86.

Shares of SLGN stock opened at $41.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.62 and a 1 year high of $44.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Silgan’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment includes steel and aluminium containers for human and pet food, and general line products.

