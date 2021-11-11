Redwood Investment Management LLC Sells 7,351 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Redwood Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 71.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,351 shares during the quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,591,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,223,000 after purchasing an additional 124,043 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Brunswick by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,016,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,905,000 after purchasing an additional 191,454 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Brunswick by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,395,000 after purchasing an additional 282,358 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,277,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,216,000 after purchasing an additional 372,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Brunswick by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,189,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,508,000 after purchasing an additional 182,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Brunswick news, VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $102,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

BC opened at $99.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.54 and its 200 day moving average is $100.09. Brunswick Co. has a 12-month low of $67.76 and a 12-month high of $117.62.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 37.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.94%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brunswick from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Brunswick from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.93.

About Brunswick

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories and Boat. The Propulsion segment manufactures and markets a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

