Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $280.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) to announce $280.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $269.45 million and the highest is $296.62 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $258.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Truist lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.80.

REG stock traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $75.16. 460,253 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,753. Regency Centers has a twelve month low of $42.95 and a twelve month high of $78.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 122.05%.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total transaction of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,154 shares of company stock valued at $6,948,943 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Regency Centers in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Regency Centers by 181.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

