Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.930-$3.970 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ REG opened at $74.36 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 52 week low of $42.95 and a 52 week high of $78.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a net margin of 29.44% and a return on equity of 5.00%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is currently 122.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on REG shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.80.

In other Regency Centers news, Director Thomas G. Wattles sold 2,105 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.78, for a total value of $155,306.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

