Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $653.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.95% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regeneron posted better-than-expected third-quarter 2021 results, beating on both earnings and sales. Strong demand for Eylea and Dupixent maintained momentum for the company. Incremental contribution from REGEN-COV has boosted the top line significantly and should propel sales as the pandemic continues. Continued growth in Eylea and Dupixent through further penetration in existing indications and a promising late-stage pipeline set the momentum for growth. The approval of Libtayo in the lucrative indication of NSCLC and BCC should further boost the drug’s sales in the upcoming quarters. Shares have outperformed the industry in the year so far. However, Regeneron relies on Eylea for a major bulk of its sales and the drug is likely to face stiff competition from the recently approved therapies. Dupixent and Libtayo also face stiff competition.”

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on REGN. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Benchmark cut shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $699.24.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $622.20 on Thursday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $441.00 and a twelve month high of $686.62. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $610.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $577.42. The company has a market capitalization of $66.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 50.38%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 58.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total value of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 3,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $661.84, for a total transaction of $2,266,802.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,774.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 240,345 shares of company stock worth $156,290,140. Corporate insiders own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 57 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 416.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 62 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. 82.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.