Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.44 Billion

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report sales of $3.44 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.84 billion and the lowest is $2.89 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum reported sales of $2.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will report full year sales of $13.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $12.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.19 billion to $12.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Reliance Steel & Aluminum.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.50.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $707,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,461,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,125,885,000 after purchasing an additional 275,766 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $341,553,000 after purchasing an additional 154,442 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,832,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,915,000 after purchasing an additional 126,663 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,618,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $244,163,000 after purchasing an additional 421,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,273,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,689 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS stock traded up $2.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $165.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 367,484. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $113.90 and a one year high of $181.21. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Current Ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliance Steel & Aluminum (RS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.