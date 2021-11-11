Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys New Stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 87,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,193,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AVNS. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $206,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Avanos Medical during the first quarter worth $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 76.6% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 8,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the period. 92.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AVNS opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 0.87. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.68 and a 12-month high of $53.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.48.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Avanos Medical had a negative net margin of 7.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

AVNS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Avanos Medical from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Avanos Medical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Avanos Medical from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Avanos Medical from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avanos Medical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

In other news, Director Patrick J. Oleary acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.63 per share, for a total transaction of $158,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,505.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company. It focuses on delivering clinically medical device solutions to improve patients’ quality of life. The firm’s portfolio of product offerings focuses on respiratory and digestive health, along with surgical and interventional pain management to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care.

