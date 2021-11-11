Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL) by 230.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,189 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 435,298 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.37% of Pangaea Logistics Solutions worth $3,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 159.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,838 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $50,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 42.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,564 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the second quarter worth $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pangaea Logistics Solutions alerts:

PANL has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

PANL stock opened at $4.64 on Thursday. Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $2.39 and a 52 week high of $6.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.65 million, a P/E ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.65.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.035 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Pangaea Logistics Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.56%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It operates through following segments: Supramax, Ultramax, Panamax, and Handymax vessels. The company was founded by Edward Coll, Carl Claus Boggild, and Anthony Laura on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Newport, RI.

Further Reading: What is the CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL).

Receive News & Ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pangaea Logistics Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.