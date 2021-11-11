Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.28% of NETGEAR worth $3,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NTGR. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NETGEAR by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,619,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,369,000 after buying an additional 473,587 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in NETGEAR by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,155,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,295,000 after purchasing an additional 169,050 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NETGEAR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,675,371 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $64,201,000 after purchasing an additional 95,502 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 289,112 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,079,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NETGEAR by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,298,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $126,392,000 after purchasing an additional 68,235 shares during the last quarter. 99.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTGR stock opened at $27.96 on Thursday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $854.01 million, a PE ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.59.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.08. NETGEAR had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NETGEAR declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 27th that allows the company to buyback 3,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the communications equipment provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NETGEAR news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total transaction of $157,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David John Henry sold 751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total transaction of $26,089.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,336 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. BWS Financial downgraded shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of NETGEAR from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

