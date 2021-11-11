Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 118,400 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT) by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Avnet were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 23.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,233,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,608,000 after purchasing an additional 622,362 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Avnet by 7.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,375,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,354,000 after purchasing an additional 316,367 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avnet by 18.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,008,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,498,000 after purchasing an additional 315,664 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avnet by 286.4% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 323,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 239,902 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Avnet by 89.2% during the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 409,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after buying an additional 192,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Elizabeth Mcmullen sold 3,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $125,065.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AVT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Avnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Avnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Avnet from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $39.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.36. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.51. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.53 and a fifty-two week high of $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Avnet, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Avnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.91%.

Avnet Profile

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronics Components and Farnell segments. The Electronics Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment involves in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

