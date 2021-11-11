Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 205,004 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 89,476 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 205,004 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $3,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1,942.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $34,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the second quarter worth $54,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the first quarter worth $139,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TrustCo Bank Corp NY alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

In related news, Director Kimberly Adams Russell purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.44 per share, for a total transaction of $40,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 2,167 shares of company stock valued at $71,175 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRST opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.38 million, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $41.47.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 31.63% and a return on equity of 10.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.341 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp. NY is a savings and loan holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, retirement accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, and credit cards.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST).

Receive News & Ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrustCo Bank Corp NY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.