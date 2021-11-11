Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,507 Shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 435,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,507 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.07% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $3,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 177,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,249 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 4.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 540,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after acquiring an additional 22,343 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 35.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bradley Louis Radoff purchased 11,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $81,788.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna L. Coupe sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $59,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 153,286 shares of company stock worth $1,208,853 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.47. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.00 and a fifty-two week high of $9.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.21.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 15th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.93 million for the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a return on equity of 18.41% and a net margin of 11.20%.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is a franchisor, confectionery manufacturer and retail operator in the United States, Canada, Philippines, Japan, South Korea, and the United Arab Emirates. The firm manufactures a line of premium chocolate candies and other confectionery products to supply its franchise locations, delivered fresh by its fleet of refrigerated trucks.

