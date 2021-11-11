Renault (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Shares of Renault SA (OTCMKTS:RNSDF) rose 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.31 and last traded at $39.31. Approximately 560 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.17.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Renault to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12.

Renault SA designs, manufactures and sells passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing and Mobility Services. The Automotive excluding AVTOVAZ segment engages in production, sales, and distribution of passenger cars, and light commercial vehicles, and provides automotive services.

