Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Given New $47.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) had its price target lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

RPTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Bloom Burton started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright started coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Repare Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Shares of RPTX stock opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.65 and its 200-day moving average is $30.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.99 million, a PE ratio of -12.94 and a beta of 0.31. Repare Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $19.01 and a 52 week high of $46.44.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.12). Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 17,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $593,619.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director David P. Bonita sold 887 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $30,095.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,416 shares of company stock worth $2,261,782. 33.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPTX. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Repare Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 88.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

