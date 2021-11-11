Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Repsol SA explores for, develops and produces crude oil products and natural gas, transports petroleum products and liquified petroleum gas and refines petroleum. In addition, the Company produces a variety of petrochemicals and markets petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, LPG and natural gas. “

REPYY has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC set a $11.01 price target on shares of Repsol and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Repsol from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €10.60 ($12.47) price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Repsol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repsol presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

Repsol stock opened at $12.64 on Tuesday. Repsol has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.08.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Repsol had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 9.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Repsol will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

