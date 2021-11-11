Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler analyst Y. Rahimi now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($8.44) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($1.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $17.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $32.32 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $67.69 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on ARCT. Raymond James cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCT opened at $34.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $918.02 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.30.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40) by ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.78% and a negative net margin of 2,227.82%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.92) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $304,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,076 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 7,338 shares during the period. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $1,446,300. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

