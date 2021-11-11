Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for International Game Technology PLC’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:IGT)

International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of International Game Technology in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securiti analyst B. Jonas anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for International Game Technology’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

IGT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

NYSE:IGT opened at $31.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 239.08 and a beta of 2.10. International Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $32.95.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $984.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.00 million. International Game Technology had a net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 43,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 3.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 19.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Game Technology by 320.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. 42.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

