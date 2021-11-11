Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CM)

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Desjardins boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 8th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $11.34 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $11.10. Desjardins currently has a “Hold” rating and a $154.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2023 earnings at $11.58 EPS.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 26.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$157.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$160.00 to C$165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$159.00 to C$168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.11.

NYSE CM opened at $119.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.27. The company has a market capitalization of $53.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of $80.16 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 764.5% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 268 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 1,230.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 532 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 214.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 544 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. 42.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were given a dividend of $1.1561 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $4.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.95%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is a financial institution, which engages in the provision of banking and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking, Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, U.S. Commercial Banking and Wealth Management, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other.

