Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Nomura Research Institute, Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:NRILY)

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Nomura Research Institute in a report issued on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now anticipates that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nomura Research Institute’s FY2023 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.33 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura Research Institute from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

NRILY stock opened at $40.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30 and a beta of 0.42. Nomura Research Institute has a fifty-two week low of $28.65 and a fifty-two week high of $42.53.

Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nomura Research Institute had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

Nomura Research Institute Company Profile

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

