Reviewing BSQUARE (BSQR) & The Competition

BSQUARE (NASDAQ: BSQR) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare BSQUARE to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for BSQUARE and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A BSQUARE Competitors 1184 5973 11199 322 2.57

As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 22.65%. Given BSQUARE’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe BSQUARE has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio BSQUARE $47.14 million -$1.89 million -29.25 BSQUARE Competitors $2.90 billion $324.93 million 84.61

BSQUARE’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than BSQUARE. BSQUARE is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

BSQUARE has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE’s competitors have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average stock price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.5% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 20.7% of BSQUARE shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.4% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BSQUARE and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BSQUARE -2.16% -10.66% -4.47% BSQUARE Competitors -10.20% -50.81% 3.08%

Summary

BSQUARE competitors beat BSQUARE on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corp. engages in the provision of computer software and services. The firm designs, configures, and deploys technologies for manufacturers and operators of connected devices. It operates through the Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud segments. The Partner Solutions segment includes the embedded operating system and software services. The Edge to Cloud segment offers Internet of Things (IoT) and 24/7 operations services. The company was founded by William T. Baxter in July 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

