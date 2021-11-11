Reviewing Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR)

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Rapid Micro Biosystems alerts:

5.1% of Rapid Micro Biosystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Avantor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Avantor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rapid Micro Biosystems $16.08 million 53.24 -$37.08 million N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.65 $116.60 million $0.79 48.51

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Rapid Micro Biosystems.

Profitability

This table compares Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rapid Micro Biosystems N/A N/A N/A Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Rapid Micro Biosystems and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rapid Micro Biosystems 0 1 3 0 2.75 Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Rapid Micro Biosystems currently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.36%. Avantor has a consensus price target of $45.19, indicating a potential upside of 17.92%. Given Rapid Micro Biosystems’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rapid Micro Biosystems is more favorable than Avantor.

Summary

Avantor beats Rapid Micro Biosystems on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rapid Micro Biosystems

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc. is based in LOWELL, Mass.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rapid Micro Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.