Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Shares Bought by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its holdings in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) by 306.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 872,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 657,809 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 1.20% of Revolve Group worth $60,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RVLV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 783.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. 50.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michael Mente sold 61,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total transaction of $4,895,875.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 43,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $3,617,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,306,970 shares of company stock worth $86,235,327 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

RVLV stock opened at $80.10 on Thursday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.81 and a 52 week high of $84.75. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.08.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.07. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RVLV shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $74.00 to $85.80 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.16.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

