Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.71.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REYN shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

REYN opened at $29.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 2.21. Reynolds Consumer Products has a one year low of $26.50 and a one year high of $32.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 0.35.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 9.70%. The business had revenue of $905.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.60%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in REYN. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,576,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,233,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,492 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 12,388.4% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,161,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,120 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,761,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 74.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,804,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,752,000 after acquiring an additional 769,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,877,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.