RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 92,666.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,560 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $1,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in RingCentral by 44.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,973,144 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $863,936,000 after acquiring an additional 918,512 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its holdings in RingCentral by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,197,548 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $347,983,000 after acquiring an additional 453,242 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in RingCentral by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 925,117 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,409,000 after acquiring an additional 39,450 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth about $230,224,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of RingCentral by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 431,875 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $125,494,000 after buying an additional 9,897 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.35% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $349.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $401.90.

RNG stock opened at $281.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $233.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $257.29. RingCentral, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

