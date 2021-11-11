RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Raised to $400.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RNG. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Colliers Securities restated a buy rating and set a $470.00 price objective on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Shares of NYSE RNG opened at $281.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.30 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 9.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.24) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.05, for a total transaction of $2,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total transaction of $25,377.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023 in the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in RingCentral by 440.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

