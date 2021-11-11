RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) updated its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $433.5-434.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $420.60 million.RingCentral also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.320-$1.320 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RNG. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $349.00 price target on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price target on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on RingCentral from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on RingCentral from $342.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RingCentral from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $401.90.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RNG stock traded down $12.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $269.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,970,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,071,888. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.81, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. RingCentral has a 52 week low of $207.53 and a 52 week high of $449.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.37. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -182.03 and a beta of 0.70.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 59.27% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that RingCentral will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.77, for a total value of $25,377.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,688,869.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 29,652 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.58, for a total value of $6,481,334.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,679,257.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,958 shares of company stock valued at $23,899,023 over the last quarter. 7.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RingCentral Company Profile

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.