RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

Posted by on Nov 11th, 2021

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Analyst Recommendations for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

