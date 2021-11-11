RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) Price Target Raised to C$24.50

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:RIOCF) had its price target upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$23.00 to C$24.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$25.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.71.

RIOCF stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.29. The stock had a trading volume of 16,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,491. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $12.11 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.76.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, development, management, and operation of shopping centers. Its property portfolio includes grocery anchored, new format retail, urban retail, mixed-use and non-grocery anchored centers. The company was founded by Edward Sonshine on July 10, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

