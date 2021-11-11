Ritocoin (RITO) One Day Volume Tops $137.00

Ritocoin (CURRENCY:RITO) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 11th. One Ritocoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ritocoin has a total market cap of $319,768.76 and $137.00 worth of Ritocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ritocoin has traded 4.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ritocoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00074654 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.03 or 0.00073845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.24 or 0.00097228 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,676.15 or 0.07189558 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64,896.43 or 0.99778022 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Kadena (KDA) traded up 30.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.23 or 0.00041870 BTC.

Ritocoin Profile

Ritocoin’s total supply is 1,652,984,336 coins and its circulating supply is 1,640,749,294 coins. Ritocoin’s official website is ritocoin.org . Ritocoin’s official Twitter account is @ritocoin

Buying and Selling Ritocoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ritocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ritocoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ritocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ritocoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ritocoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.