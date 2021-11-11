Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Receives $46.18 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Robinhood Markets from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Robinhood Markets from $62.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Redburn Partners began coverage on Robinhood Markets in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.35 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Robinhood Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 120,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,754.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 120,651 shares of Robinhood Markets stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total value of $4,205,893.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Founders Circle Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,495,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 9.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,713,979. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.69). Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 183.63% and a negative return on equity of 282.13%. The business had revenue of $364.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.55 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Robinhood Markets will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately 650 articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron’s, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; and lists, which allow users to create custom watchlists to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.