ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RKWBF shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Societe Generale raised ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on ROCKWOOL International A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS RKWBF remained flat at $$380.75 during trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $519.21 and a 200 day moving average of $492.03. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $531.25.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

