Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $32.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price suggests a potential upside of 30.05% from the company’s previous close. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s FY2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ ENVX opened at $29.22 on Tuesday. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $34.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.01.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts forecast that Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ENVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.13% of the company’s stock.

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Company Profile

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

