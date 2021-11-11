Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) PT Raised to C$72.00 at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Rogers Communications from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Desjardins cut shares of Rogers Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$69.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $69.56.

Shares of RCI opened at $49.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Rogers Communications has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $53.90.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.21. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Rogers Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rogers Communications will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.4059 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is presently 64.37%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCI. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 88,400.0% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 81.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in Rogers Communications by 270.3% during the second quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 996 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. 43.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.9 million subscribers.

