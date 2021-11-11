Royal Bank of Canada Acquires 24,614 Shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 172,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF were worth $14,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $219,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

REZ stock opened at $92.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.63 and a 200-day moving average of $86.37. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $92.93.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.