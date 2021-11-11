Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €107.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HEN3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €84.00 ($98.82) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €93.73 ($110.27).

Shares of FRA:HEN3 opened at €77.46 ($91.13) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €78.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €86.16. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a one year high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

