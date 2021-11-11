Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Price Target to $175.00

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 31.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on AFRM. Barclays upped their price objective on Affirm from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist increased their target price on Affirm from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Affirm from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Affirm from $67.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.60.

Affirm stock opened at $133.53 on Thursday. Affirm has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $176.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.56.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.83). Affirm had a negative net margin of 48.51% and a negative return on equity of 32.07%. Sell-side analysts expect that Affirm will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Siphelele Jiyane sold 4,106 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $718,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Linford sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.90, for a total transaction of $17,698,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 150,096 shares of company stock valued at $23,198,819. 16.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Affirm in the second quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.09% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

