Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 6.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 143,794 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $13,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 16,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 4.1% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 41.7% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 8.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Globe Life by 16.1% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.60.

In related news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total transaction of $156,536.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $92.77 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.57. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $108.22. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.11). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.198 dividend. This is a positive change from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.69%.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

