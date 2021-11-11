Royal Bank of Canada Buys 88,963 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 506,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,963 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.63% of iShares U.S. Energy ETF worth $14,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $98,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 32.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 94.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 5,148 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $338,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at about $11,738,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $31.46 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $32.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

