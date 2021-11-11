Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.35 Million Stock Position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 135,018 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 46,112 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $13,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OXM. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $130,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 466.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

OXM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oxford Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oxford Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.33.

Shares of OXM opened at $101.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $91.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.19. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.45 and a twelve month high of $114.47.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.91. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 5.76% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 49.85%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

