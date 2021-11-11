Royal Bank of Canada Has $13.45 Million Stock Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,505 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 135,580 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.13% of Targa Resources worth $13,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after buying an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 5.4% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Targa Resources by 32.0% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $1,376,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Targa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $7,723,000. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.03.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $54.83 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 2.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.69. Targa Resources Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $19.78 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $1,146,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

