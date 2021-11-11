Royal Bank of Canada Has $14.81 Million Position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI)

Royal Bank of Canada lowered its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 138,103 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 32,454 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.29% of Armstrong World Industries worth $14,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AWI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 2,272.0% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 626,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after buying an additional 599,964 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Armstrong World Industries by 15.3% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,861,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,636,000 after buying an additional 247,436 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 16.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,207,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,549,000 after purchasing an additional 173,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 17.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 683,660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,329,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 30,410.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 73,225 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,887,000 after purchasing an additional 72,985 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of AWI opened at $112.48 on Thursday. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $114.47. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.85.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be issued a $0.231 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.98%.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total value of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AWI. Bank of America began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Armstrong World Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

