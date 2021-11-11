Royal Bank of Canada Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to C$127.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its price target upped by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$127.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$129.00 to C$130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$127.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$121.00 to C$128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of CGI from C$120.00 to C$135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Shares of CGI stock traded up $1.33 on Thursday, hitting $89.22. The company had a trading volume of 5,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,884. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.02. CGI has a 52 week low of $67.53 and a 52 week high of $93.93.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. CGI had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 19.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CGI will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its stake in CGI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 1,860,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after purchasing an additional 53,185 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in CGI by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,332,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,966,000 after buying an additional 97,984 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in CGI by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 483,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,168,000 after buying an additional 66,830 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,452,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CGI by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 802,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,668,000 after buying an additional 82,866 shares in the last quarter. 51.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Company Profile

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology (IT) and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Europe, Canada, France, U.S. Commercial and State Government, U.S. Federal, U.K., Eastern, Central and Southern Europe (ECS) and Asia Pacific Global Delivery Centers of Excellence (APC).

