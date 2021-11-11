Royal Bank of Canada Raises Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) Price Target to $45.00

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TD Securities cut Gildan Activewear to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet upgraded Gildan Activewear from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gildan Activewear from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.10.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.51. Gildan Activewear has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $42.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.75 million. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. Gildan Activewear’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.51%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Gildan Activewear by 45.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Gildan Activewear during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, Gold Toe, Anvil, Secret, Silks, Kushyfoot, Peds, and Mossy Oak.

