Royal Bank of Canada Raises TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) Price Target to C$41.00

TELUS International (Cda) (TSE:TIXT) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$56.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TD Securities started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating and a C$40.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a C$39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, National Bankshares restated a buy rating and set a C$51.00 price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.40.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Shares of TSE TIXT opened at C$43.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.57 billion and a PE ratio of 129.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.98. TELUS International has a 52 week low of C$34.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.43.

TELUS International designs, builds and delivers next-generation digital solutions to enhance the customer experience (CX) for global and disruptive brands. The company’s services support the full lifecycle of its clients’ digital transformation journeys and enable them to more quickly embrace next-generation digital technologies to deliver better business outcomes.

Featured Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.