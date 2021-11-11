Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector Perform Rating for Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF)

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Vonovia (OTCMKTS:VNNVF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

VNNVF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Warburg Research raised Vonovia to a buy rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Vonovia in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Vonovia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vonovia presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.00.

VNNVF stock opened at $60.06 on Monday. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $58.89 and a 1 year high of $74.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.49.

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

