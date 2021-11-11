Royal Bank of Canada Sells 8,169 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 206,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,169 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.17% of Calavo Growers worth $13,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,283,000 after buying an additional 35,411 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 174,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,066,000 after buying an additional 10,803 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 544,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,511,000 after buying an additional 26,695 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 61,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,919,000 after buying an additional 5,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Calavo Growers by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 436,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,671,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Calavo Growers stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.25 and a 1 year high of $85.40. The firm has a market cap of $720.23 million, a P/E ratio of 99.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.33.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $285.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s payout ratio is presently 280.49%.

In other Calavo Growers news, CEO Steve Hollister bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.12 per share, for a total transaction of $180,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,002. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Calavo Growers Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

