Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($2.21) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.21) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.29). SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Rubius Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

RUBY stock opened at $14.14 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $21.71. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Rubius Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $38.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 2.38.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Flagship Pioneering Inc. lifted its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Pioneering Inc. now owns 38,506,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,423,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 1.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,484,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,242,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,148,000 after acquiring an additional 143,801 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 280.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,440,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rubius Therapeutics by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,634,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Rubius Therapeutics Company Profile

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

