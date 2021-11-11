Russell Stokes Purchases 100 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stock

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Director Russell Stokes acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $191.39 per share, for a total transaction of $19,139.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $211.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $184.35 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.76 and a 52-week high of $220.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.31.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $23.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.57 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 127.98% and a net margin of 6.92%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.99%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UPS. Loop Capital downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $227.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.16.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hoylecohen LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,238,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 74,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,496,000 after acquiring an additional 24,736 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 16,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,096,000. 56.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.