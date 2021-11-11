Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.380-$2.480 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ryerson from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 99,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,311. Ryerson has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $1.50. Ryerson had a return on equity of 68.51% and a net margin of 3.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.27%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total transaction of $112,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Ryerson stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.11% of Ryerson at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corp. engages in the processing and distribution of industrial metals. It processes and distributes products in stainless steel, aluminum carbon steel and alloy steels and a limited line of nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms. The firm serves end-markets including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery; and also offers value-added processing and fabrication services such as sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, rolling shell plate to radius.

