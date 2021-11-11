S4 Capital’s (SCPPF) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Credit Suisse Group

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research report on Friday, October 8th. HSBC downgraded S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S4 Capital currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

S4 Capital stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.81. 1,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,972. S4 Capital has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.47.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

